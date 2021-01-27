It was all emotional as former head of State, Jerry John Rawlings’ body was being taken away to his final resting place.

His children – Dr Zanetor Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings and Kimathi Rawlings – could not hold back their tears as they were seen in a very pensive mood standing and holding each other’s hand as their father’s casket was lifted and escorted by members of the Ghana Armed Forces to the Military Cemetery in Accra.

Check out some photos of the children below: