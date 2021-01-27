Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has expressed worry over the lack of cultural display at the funeral grounds of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

As a kinsman of Keta before his status as a statesman, Madam Gomashie, who doubles as the former Tourism Minister, said the lack of cultural display “took something out of me.”

She said the organisers of the funeral should have taken into consideration Mr Rawlings’ love for locality, which in turn made him uphold cultural values.

“I did not feel the culture that he so upheld: I didn’t feel it at the funeral ground and that made me extremely sad. I’m sure perhaps there is a reason why,” she said.

Madam Gomashie made the statements on Joy Prime’s Showbiz Now when called to share her memories of the late president and also discuss some of his contributions to the Creative Arts industry.