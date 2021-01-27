It was a moment of mixed feelings when the body of the late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings was being moved for the final funeral rites.

The body was moved from the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) to the Black Star Square.

The casket of Ghana’s illustrious son had been laid in state at AICC for two days where members of the public and dignitaries paid their last respects.

In accordance with the military tradition, there were guards of honour clad in their ceremonial apparel, who rode on horses with the Ghana flag hoisted on them.

They were closely followed by motorcades of personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the hearse which conveyed the body.

Upon arrival, members of the clergy were the last people to file past the body after which the burial service commenced.

Mr Rawlings will later be interred at the Military Cemetery in Accra.

Watch the video attached above: