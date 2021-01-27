Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics have acquired a new bus.

Olympics have made the headlines and as part of the motivation to the playing body, a new bus has been purchased for the club.

The new team bus was funded by Chairman of the club, Amarkai Amarteifio and shareholder Nik Amarteifio.

The KIA Granbird bus has been spotted in the capital and is set to undergo branding with the team’s colours.

The former Ghana Premier League champions have been impressive in the ongoing 2020/21 football season.

The ‘Dade’ lads are currently sitting on the 7th position with 15 points.

The new bus is expected to help in the team’s transportation to the various venues across the country in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The ‘Dade boys’ face regional rival Hearts of Oak in an Accra derby on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Photos below: