The Founder and Presiding Bishop of Christ Life Church worldwide, Francis Wale Oke, has narrated how ‘God killed’ a university lecturer who failed one of his daughters continuously because she refused to sleep with him.

In a video making rounds, Pastor Oke recounted how a lecturer (unnamed) failed one of his daughters continuously for two years for refusing to sleep with him and when she brought the case to him, he prayed against the lecturer and asked God to judge and intervene in the matter.

He further revealed ‘God killed’ the lecturer on his way to Lagos.

