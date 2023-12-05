Gospel singer, Cwesi Oteng has asked industry players to refrain from arguing over colleague Nathaniel Bassey’s comment, which urged Ghanaian gospel musicians to sing in English to reach wider audience.

According to him, Nathaniel Bassey has gained global prominence as a gospel musician hence his advice should be accepted without any criticisms.

Taking to Twitter, a few moments after Nathaniel Bassey’s comment went viral, Cwesi Oteng said there is no need to argue over an obvious truth.

He explained that, singing in local dialect will hardly cross borders but when in English, it will help songs travel far and wide

He tweeted: “Nathaniel Bassey admonished Ghanaians to write more songs in English, and that has become an argument in Ghana. The person has tasted the goodness of the Lord in global dominance on the matter and tells us the secret, why ague?”.

Below is the Tweet

