Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has responded to questions about his political orientation, indicating that he is not a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as perceived by most people.

Although he threw his support behind Nana Akufo-Addo before the 2016 and 2020 elections, the ‘God Dey Bless Me’ singer has said he did so based on policies and not because he was a party member.

While explaining his decision to campaign for the President, he told Lexis Bill on Drive Time on Joy FM that “I am not NPP”.

He explained that he believed Nana Akufo-Addo’s Free Senior High School policy was a good idea.

Cwesi has said in the past that he wasn’t promised any reward for his campaign for Nana Akufo-Addo, neither was he paid after the NPP took over the reins of power in 2016.

However, he told Hitz FM in an interview that the campaign offered him the platform to establish relationships.

“I have a relationship with the NPP. I can decide that I want to meet the President [Nana Akufo-Addo] and make an effort to see him,” said Cwesi Oteng.

The gospel singer, who has come under serious criticism for supporting the e-levy and the National Cathedral ideas has said in a separate interview that he has regrets of publicly rooting for the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“There are regrets because it’s just amazing… I have regrets for doing that, and I mean it’s back and forth. Sometimes, you wake up, and you realise you are in Ghana, you cannot look at what is happening in the other part of the world.

It will be the fact that my opinion as a person or individual that I thought Free SHS was something to commend, but it is crap in people’s eyes… and I feel like I encouraged people on the building of the Cathedral… but why would I do that? When I look at Nigeria, I see Wizkid, Davido and Burna do that,” he said.

He added: “I won’t even talk about gospel because they have put themselves in boxes, but I am not in anyone’s box and that happens in America where people do that and their opinions are respected. But I think there is a generation in Ghana that respects individual views.”

In the meantime, Cwesi Oteng is out with a new song titled ‘Your Love’.

ALSO READ: