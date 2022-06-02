Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng says he regrets declaring openly his love for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The musician has on many occasions voiced out his support for the incumbent NPP and even campaigned for them prior to the 2020 December elections.

According to him, the ideologies of the NPP have been outstanding since they came to power.

Meanwhile, Cwesi Oteng became a subject when he sprung out to back the controversial electronic transaction levy (E-levy), that many Ghanaians were kicking against.

The musician also advocated for the building of the National Cathedral by the ruling party.

But in a recent interview, he said the attack from people since he openly declared his stand for the NPP causes him to have a sense of regret.

There are regrets because it’s just amazing… I have regrets for doing that, and I mean it’s back and forth. Sometimes, you wake up, and you realise you are in Ghana, you cannot look at what is happening in the other part of the world.

It will be the fact that my opinion as a person or individual that I thought Free SHS was something to commend, but it is crap in people’s eyes… and I feel like I encouraged people on the building of the Cathedral… but why would I do that? When I look at Nigeria, I see Wizkid, Davido and Burna do that…, he said.

The God Dey Bless Me hitmaker added that, I won’t even talk about gospel because they have put themselves in boxes, but I am not in anyone’s box and that happens in America where people do that and their opinions are respected. But I think there is a generation in Ghana that respects individual views.

