Gospel artiste, Cwesi Oteng, has openly supported the government’s plan to introduce the Electronic Transaction Levy, popularly known as E-levy.

According to him, development is expensive; hence he is happy to contribute something to aid the government in building the country as they have promised.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Cwesi Oteng said his decision to support government policies is not because he is affiliated with the NPP but because he believes in the policies and their influence on society.

“If they deduct money from my MOMO transactions, it makes me happy because I feel like I’m contributing something. How does money come to you if money doesn’t leave you? So I feel like I’m contributing something to the country that has nothing to do with politics,” the ‘I Win’ singer added.

Cwesi Oteng, however, explained that many Ghanaians do not mind paying taxes regardless of the amount, but the threat of corruption influences their decision to oppose new taxes like the e-levy.

He stated that “the only reason people don’t want to pay (E-levy) is corruption. People don’t want to pay monies for others to spend.”

He urged leaders to think about the citizens, the monies they pay and make decisions with the people in mind.

Cwesi Oteng said he was hopeful 2022 will be a good year for the country.