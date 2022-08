Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has taken to social media to announce the death of his beloved mother, Magaret Esi Nketiah.

The incident, according to him, occurred on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

The musician explained the death follows complications of a short illness.

Mr Oteng took to his Instagram page to share the news as he pleads with fans and followers to bear him up in prayers.

Fans and followers have since commiserated with him over his loss.