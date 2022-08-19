A newlywed father is missing in Uganda after trying to save his son who got into difficulty in the River Nile.

Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children and staying in a lodge on the banks of the river in Pakwach.

His 12-year-old son went swimming in the river but when he got into trouble, his father jumped in to help.

The boy was rescued by bystanders but Mr Kaweesi was missing, police said.

Ms Katantazi confirmed to the BBC her husband, a UK citizen of Ugandan origin who works as a refrigeration contractor, had been trying to save their son when he disappeared on Wednesday.

She also confirmed they had married in Uganda in early August.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said it was supporting the family and was in contact with local authorities in Uganda.

It is understood tourist lodges normally advise visitors to be cautious about swimming in the river.