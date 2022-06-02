Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has admitted that the current state of the economy isn’t favouring his pockets.

The renowned singer has been captured on many occasions campaigning for the ruling NPP, but in his recent interview on Daybreak Hitz, he said things weren’t going as planned for him.

According to him, he wouldn’t say the government has failed Ghanaians, but he is “going through very difficult times.”

I am going through difficult times. I won’t say the government has failed the people. Likewise, I think things can be done better and communicated better and the views of the people can be respected and heard. The people are not trees to think they are not feeling what they are saying. You cannot tell someone how they are feeling, he said.

When other political queries were posed to him, Cwesi Oteng said he only voiced out his opinions and wasn’t in the right shoes to talk on behalf of the government.

I think Free SHS was Nana’s big conversation and that has been done … I leave him to defend himself when it comes to what else he has done. I am not his spokesperson, he clarified.

Talking about the hardships, Cwesi Oteng said: “I think I am going through a real life hardship situation. I also buy fuel.”

Nonetheless, when the host Sammy Forson reminded him of President Akufo-Addo’s promise to reduce fuel prices during his previous campaigns, Cwesi Oteng said: it’s also his [Nana Addo] matter to explain the reduction in fuel prices. I have not been to their cabinet meeting. It’s his matter, he should deal with it. I am not a politician, I am a Ghanaian.

