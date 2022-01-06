The second session of the 8th Parliament has been scheduled to commence from Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Members of the House were initially expected to resume on January 18, after the attempt to approve the E-levy Bill led to a fight in the House.

According to a press release issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Parliamentary Service, the second session is expected to begin at 10:00am on the said date.

“The Parliamentary Service wishes to inform all Honourable Members and Staff of Parliamentary Service that the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic will commence on Tuesday, 25 January 2022, at Ten O’clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra,” part of the statement reads.

The Directorate urged all members of Parliament and the staff to report to the House on time.

When Parliament reconvenes, members are expected to resume the debate on the Electronic Transaction Levy Bill, popularly known as e-levy on their return.

Debate on the Bill was halted on December 20 after proceedings in the House turned chaotic with the MPs engaging in a fight during a headcount on whether or not to accept the bill under a certificate of urgency.

The House hoped that suspending the discussions after the brawl would allow for further consultations on the Bill.