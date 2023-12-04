Nigerian pastor and gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey has encouraged Ghanaian gospel musicians not to limit themselves to singing in local dialects but also to write songs in English.

He made this plea at the Jesus Christ Encounter event held at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 3rd, 2023.

He mentioned that, Ghanaian gospel artistes are anointed but lack global attention because they mostly sing in Twi.

“In the next 4 to 5 years, Psalmist from Ghana will come to Nigeria and host their own concert, that your songs will rise from Ghana to the nations of the earth.

As a way of instruction, can I plead with Ghanaian music ministers to write songs in English? Yes I know you love your local dialect, Twi etc but there is an anointing on you and the world needs to hear your songs,” Nathaniel Bassey said.

Watch video below: