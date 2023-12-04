Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has reaffirmed the government’s decision to reopen Senior High Schools (SHS) barely a week after school placements were released.

First year students reported to school today December 4, 2023 as announced.

This decision sparked controversy, with teacher unions opposing it, and Parliament urging the Minister to reconsider the decision.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Education Minister pointed to the early release of the harmonized prospectus and the desire to realign the academic calendar as reasons for the decision and why they were unwilling to reverse it.

“Given that over 81% of students were automatically placed based on their choices, it cannot be said that a lot of placements are yet to be remedied because some candidates have been placed under the region they reside.

“In addition, for the first time the Ministry of Education with its relevant agencies and stakeholders, developed a National Harmonized Prospectus for all SHS and TVET students. This was to give parents ample time to buy the prospectus items and get their wards ready for school on December 4, 2023”.

Dr. Adutwum also denied assertions that teaching and non-teaching staff have not had ample time to rest ahead of the reopening of schools.

“Since the introduction of the double track calendar in 2017, more of teaching and non- teaching staff have been employed to schools as a matter of fact, majority of teachers are only at post when a particular track is in session. So it cannot be true that all teachers have never had any rest since the double track was introduced” he added.

However, the Minority in Parliament was not convinced after the Minister’s response.

Deputy Ranking Member of the Committee on Education, Dr. Clement Abass Apaak, stated that the Minister cannot be accurate in his claims of consultation because the same groups he claims to have consulted are the very ones expressing dissatisfaction.

