The vagina, breasts, and other female sexual organs are well-known for their stimulating qualities, but have you ever heard of the vestibular bulbs?

Situated deep within a woman’s vulva and closely linked to the clitoris, these erectile organs are believed to be the key to unlocking extraordinary sensations and elevating sexual satisfaction to new levels.

Comprising two bulbs of erectile tissue that extend towards the urethra and vagina along the edge of the clitoris, the vestibular bulbs are reputed to induce vaginal orgasmic contractions. Similar to male ejaculation, these organs typically engorge with blood during sexual arousal.

Notable signs of stimulated vestibular bulbs include the labia minora becoming turgid, doubling, or tripling in thickness. This sensation can be likened to the pleasure men experience when the tip of their penis is being stroked.

The vestibular bulbs, closely associated with the clitoris and situated deep within a woman’s vulva, are considered powerful stimulants capable of unlocking intense sensations, elevating sexual satisfaction to new heights. Comprising two erectile tissue bulbs extending towards the urethra and vagina, the vestibular bulbs play a role in causing vaginal orgasmic contractions, engorging with blood during sexual arousal, much like the male erectile organ.

Let’s explore some techniques for unlocking the stimulation of the vestibular bulbs, as outlined by Jessica Opare Saforo, a US-based Ghanaian sex and relationship educationist.

Foreplay is emphasized as a crucial element. Prolonged concentration on the clitoris can be uncomfortable, so when stimulating the vestibular bulbs, redirecting blood flow to the area can lead to orgasmic experiences.

Effective communication with one’s partner is crucial to discovering and understanding this hidden treasure. Encouraging open dialogue about desires helps partners navigate the nuances of pleasurable sensations within the vagina.

Focusing on the outer edges of the vagina during massage, with upward strokes, proves beneficial. Experimenting with various techniques, from small circles to pats, awakens the erectile tissue, with the goal of engorging the surrounding area. Vibrators and sex toys, though not universally embraced, are recommended for their effectiveness in stimulating the vestibular bulbs during sexual intercourse.

Mastering oral techniques is another avenue to activate the vestibular bulbs. Providing equal attention to the bulbs and clitoris, using circular and repetitive up-and-down motions, can enhance the overall experience.

It is crucial to note that some women, particularly those who have undergone childbirth or experienced health-related conditions in the vagina, may suffer from vestibulitis.

This condition, characterized by stinging or burning pain at the vaginal opening, is provoked by sexual intercourse and the insertion of objects such as tampons. For these women, stimulating the vestibular bulbs may cause pain rather than pleasure.

Judge sacked over misconduct in divorce case

NDC primary: Ashie Moore exposed over Yarboi’s disqualification