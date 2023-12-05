The Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, has said the Ghana Armed Forces will be playing a supportive role during the 2024 general elections.

According to him, they will take a backstage while the Police and other security agencies play the leading role in ensuring security during the polls.

“We in the Armed Forces commit our internationally-mandated role and duty to protect this country and prevent any aggression from outside the country and also from within and we do so by air, by sea, and by land. Even to the peril of our lives,” he said.

“We may not be in the upfront of the election duty but we will be in the background ever ready and ever prepared to support the police service and other security services in case the situation degenerates,” he added.

Mr Amoama said this at a meeting held with the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Accra on Tuesday, December 5.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare also assured that the security agencies would ensure the peace of the country at all times, especially during elections.

He says the security agencies will not compromise on the steps to ensure the peace of the country.

