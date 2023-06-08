National Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is elated at the election of Charles Opoku as parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Assin North bye-election.

Sammy Gyamfi said their campaign has been made easy given the track record of Mr Opoku at Assin North.

His comment follows an unsuccessful bid by the NDC for the Electoral Commission (EC) to disqualify the NPP candidate for the bye-election.

The opposition party accused the EC of conniving with the NPP to illegally insert Mr Opoku’s name in the constituency’s voters register ahead of the bye-election – an allegation that EC has vehemently denied.

After this failed bid, Mr Gyamfi on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said they will devise new strategy.

He said someone who does not vote at Assin North has no moral right to be an MP of Assin North.

The NDC man is confident the people of Assin North are discerning and know the sacrifices made by its candidate James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr Gyamfi said the court of public opinion at Assin North will make the final decision in the bye-election.

“The Assin North bye-election is about justice and development and the court of public opinion will speak,” he added.