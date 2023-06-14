Arnold Zikhali, a 36-year-old soldier from Zimbabwe, has been making headlines with his incredible feats of strength and his jaw-dropping appetite.

In an exclusive interview, Zimbabwe’s strongest man shared the astonishing details of his monstrous diet, shedding light on what fuels his extraordinary physique and power.

A Menu Fit for a Titan

When it comes to breakfast, Zikhali spares no expense in fueling his body for the day ahead. He disclosed,

“For breakfast, I consume two loaves of bread, 30 eggs (15 boiled and 15 fried), one litre of juice, bacon, beans, polony, and 2 litres of water.”

The sheer quantity and variety of food he consumes is truly mind-boggling.

Lunch and Dinner: A Gastronomic Extravaganza

Zikhali’s midday and evening meals are equally impressive. He told H-Metro,

“For lunch, I eat 2kgs of sadza, 2kgs of muriwo, six pints of lacto, one litre of juice, and 2 litres of water.”

Clearly, his meals are not for the faint-hearted. As for dinner, Zikhali stated,

“In the evening, I take 2kgs of rice, 2kgs of chicken, beans, one litre juice, six pints of lacto, 2 litres of water, and a variety of fruits which will be a variety but same quantity. Handidi kushaya beans ipapo.”

The dedication to maintaining a consistent intake of calories and nutrients is truly astonishing.

The Midnight Feast For Zimbabwe’s Strongest Man

Zikhali’s hunger doesn’t stop when the clock strikes midnight. He revealed,

“I get hungry around midnight and wake up to eat 1kg of sadza, 1kg of muriwo, and drink 2 litres of coffee.”

His commitment to sustaining his energy levels throughout the day is undeniable.

[Image Credit: The Chronicle]

From Weight Loss to Superhuman Strength

Having previously weighed 185 kg, Zikhali made significant changes to his physique. He explained,

“I had dropped my weight from 185kgs to 147kgs because my food conversion rate was down but I was now in the process of bulking up further.”

Despite the weight loss, Zikhali’s strength remains awe-inspiring. He confidently declared,

“My next target is to pull four buses which weigh 40 tonnes in three weeks’ time.”

A Soldier’s Journey to Strength

Zikhali credits his manager, Knowledge Mutambara, for motivating him to pursue his strongman career. Zikhali stated,

“He told me I could do more and we did a test using a kombi, which I pulled from the back while it was full of passengers. That’s when I realized that I had strength. I later pulled two buses and two trucks.”

He expressed gratitude to his employers, mentioning,

“I was granted permission by my employers to do what I can with my talent.”

As a soldier, Zikhali has the support and encouragement to explore his remarkable abilities.

Pushing Boundaries and Aiming High

Zikhali’s ambitions know no bounds. He aspires to compete against the world’s strongest men in upcoming competitions, with a particular desire to participate in the renowned strongman events in Botswana. Zikhali passionately declared,

“I want to go far with this sport. Most strongman competitions are held in Botswana around July/August, and I am praying that I get to enter this year’s event to compete against the best.”

Arnold Zikhali’s astonishing diet and indomitable strength have captured the attention of the nation. As he continues to push his limits and conquer new challenges, Zimbabwe’s strongest man is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of strongman competitions.