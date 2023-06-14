A former Central Regional National Security Coordinator, John Ofori Attah Dawone, who has been accused by former Environment Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, of money laundering and other crimes, has sued him for defamation.

The surgeon, who was the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, has accused Mr Dawone of money laundering and illegal sale of excavators.

Mr Dawone has not taken these allegations lightly, hence the suit to protect his image.

He is, therefore, demanding damages to the tune of GHC 5 million and an order restraining Prof Frimpong-Boateng from further publication of such false allegations.

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

This comes on the back of multiple suits against the embattled former Minister following the release of the report which revealed alleged involvement of prominent members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) including some officials at the Presidency in galamsey activities.

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, who was mentioned in the report, was the first to sue Prof Frimpong-Boateng with a suit from former Manso Nkwanta Member of Parliament, Joseph Albert Quarm, being the most recent.

Read the full writ below:

