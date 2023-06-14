Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, says they will try and annex the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in Morocco.

The team is currently in Cairo to prepare for the tournament later this month. The tournament also served as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Ghana narrowly missed out on qualification to the Olympic Games four years ago, where they finished fourth in Egypt.

They came agonisingly close to securing bronze and a spot in Tokyo, falling just one penalty kick short.

However, the Black Meteors secured qualification for the tournament with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline against Algeria.

Tanko reflected on their previous disappointment, stating, “The last time we were at the AFCON, we were all disappointed because we were one penalty away from qualifying for the Olympic Games. This time around, I am confident we had quality players during the qualifiers we played. We are one of the eight teams that could win the trophy.”

While Olympic qualification is a significant achievement, Tanko emphasised the team’s ambition to go beyond that.

“If we qualify [for the Olympics], it’s good, but we will still try to win the cup,” he told Asempa FM.

The Black Meteors will face the young Pharaohs in an international friendly on June 15.

A second friendly match is scheduled against an undisclosed opponent before heading to Morocco.

The U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco will commence on June 24 and conclude on July 7, 2023.

Ghana havs been drawn into a group alongside host nation Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.

Tanko and his charges will hope to be part of the three finalists who will make it to the Olympic Games in Paris.

READ ALSO