Ghana’s U-23 side, the Black Meteors, have left Accra on Monday for Cairo to continue their preparations for the 2023 U-23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ibrahim Tanko and his charges will be in Egypt for a pre-tournament training tour before emplaning to Morocco for the tournament which will be staged from June 24- July 7, 2023.

The first batch will arrive in Cairo on Monday evening with the second batch also expected to arrive later on Monday.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Koniigsdoffer who are part of the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar will join the Black Meteors camp in Cairo after the match on June 18, 2023.

The Black Meteors will take on their Egyptian counterparts in a pre-tournament friendly on June 15 and will play another opponent on June 19 before the team leaves Cairo to Morocco.

Ghana have been housed in Group A alongside Morocco, Congo and Guinea.

Group A matches will be held at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex while Group B matches will take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger, in Tangier.

Ghana will hope to be part of the three finalists teams who will get a ticket for the Summer Olympics in 2024 in Paris.