A prominent faction of sitting MPs from the ruling NPP has thrown their unwavering support behind Alan Kojo Kyerematen, a contender vying for the position of flagbearer.

These seven MPs, who were previously part of Mr Kyerematen’s campaign team, arrived at the NPP headquarters to officially submit his nomination forms.

They firmly believe that the former Minister of Trade and Industry is the ideal candidate to lead the party, hence their endorsement.

The MPs endorsing Mr Kyerematen are Peter Amewu from the Hohoe constituency, Sylvester Tetteh, Abena Osei Asare, the Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Atewa East, Davis Opoku Ansah, representing Asokwa, Patricia Appiah Adjei, MP for Mpraeso, Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi of Lambussie, and Martin Kwesi Gyasi, the President of the University of Ghana’s SRC.

Additionally, several youth caucuses within the NPP have also rallied behind Mr Kyerematen’s candidature.

Mr Kyerematen has taken the lead by being the first among the 10 aspirants who have obtained nomination forms to file his candidacy for the flagbearer contest.

The other nine individuals who have picked nomination forms to contest the position are the former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh; former Railways and Development Minister, Joe Ghartey and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

Others are former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Energy Analyst, Kwadwo Poku; two-time presidential aspirant, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and MP, Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

