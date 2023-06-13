Afigya Sekyere East Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Suleman Abdullai, has classified the Green Ghana project as a corruption scheme by the government.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on the Kukurantumi show, an upset Adbullai questioned the essence of investing millions of cedis into a project that has seen no success since its inception.

“The Green Ghana project is an avenue for the NPP to steal from Ghanaians without accounting for it. They are embarking on ‘Green Corruption’, not Green Ghana,” he said.

He claimed that government is using the Green Ghana project as a cover to loot the bailout fund from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“It is the IMF money that they want to steal without accounting for it. If after spending 120 billion old Ghana cedis, we can’t identify the trees that were planted, then you request another amount of money to plant trees, it means you want to rob us,” he stressed.

President Akuffo-Addo launched the Green Ghana Day in 2021 as part of a vigorous national afforestation/reforestation plan to replace Ghana’s lost forest cover and to support worldwide efforts to slow down climate change.

An estimated seven million tree seedlings were planted nationwide at the first edition, which took place on June 11, 2021.

The second year saw 24 million trees being planted, while a target of 10 million was set for the 2023 Green Ghana Day.

