The chief of Mempeasem in Accra, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, has apologised for not standing up to observe the national anthem at last Friday’s Green Ghana event at the University of Ghana campus.

According to Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, he felt “weak” and was not feeling well on that day, and hence his inability to stand for the national anthem.

In a statement issued Monday, July 12, 2023, in reaction to media reports on the incident in relation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive on the incident for the chief to stand up, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw said he immediately apologised through the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey last Friday at the event grounds and explained his medical condition prevented him from being able to stand up.

What happened?

A viral video of President Akufo-Addo telling the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to put the chief of Mempeasem in Accra, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, and his elders to order during last Friday’s national tree planting exercise dubbed Green Ghana Day has sparked conversations.

During the national anthem, the president spotted the chief of Mempeasem in Accra, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, and his elders seated.

The president directed the Greater Accra Regional Minister to quickly call them to order.

The event was at the University of Ghana campus, where dignitaries gathered to grace the Green Ghana Day initiative on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Graphic Online’s presidential correspondent, Donald Ato Dapatem reported that the unusual act of not standing up during the national anthem caught the attention of most of the people at the grounds, including President Akufo-Addo, who was the special guest.

Immediately President Akufo-Addo, entered the grounds, as has become routine with his attendance at durbars around the country, he went round to exchange pleasantries with the people, including some school children holding placards about the need to plant and nurture trees and the chiefs before taking his seat.

After that President Akufo-Addo climbed the dais, which was directly opposite where Nii Ampaw and his elders were seated.

The MC, Kafui Dey, announced that all should stand up for the Ghana Armed Forces Central Band that was seated right beside Nii Ampaw and his elders, to play the national anthem.

It was observed that throughout the duration of the anthem, Nii Ampaw and his elders did not get up.

Everybody at the grounds, including the primary school pupils, who were shouting in excitement because they had seen the President, kept mute and stood up.

Shortly after the anthem had ended, the President directed the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to inquire from the chiefs why they refused to get up.

The huge framed Regional Minister, jumped from the dais, briskly dashed to where the chief and his elders were seated and had a word with them.

After this incident, the chiefs were getting up at the least announcement.

Graphic Online observed that the chief and his elders stood up when the second national anthem was played to mark the end of the programme.

Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw’s explanation

The chief of Mempeasem said he had arrived at the event earlier in the day and had been waiting for long and therefore was feeling weak.

“… I will like to state for the records that I did not elect to willfully refuse to stand for the observe of the national anthem. No patriotic son of the land will do so, let alone a chief, more so in the presence of the president and other distinguished guests.”

“I did not stand up to observe the national anthem because I felt weak. Even though I was not well and was on medication, I endeavoured to attend the programme because I strongly share the vision of the President for the Green Ghana Day initiative. I was hoping everything will go as planned so I could retire home in time to continue with my recuperation.

“Unfortunately for me, the programme commenced rather late, I had been sitting for a considerable period of time and thus, felt weak from the efforts of the medication and my ill health, by the time the national anthem was being observed, which was why I was unable to stand on my feet to observe it.”

ALSO READ: