The 2022/23 MTN FA Cup final will be played on Sunday, June 18, at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.

Premier League side, Dreams FC will battle out relegated King Faisal for the prestigious trophy.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 16:00GMT.

It’s showtime live at Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex – Abrankese this Sunday, 18th June.



Featuring Live Broadcast of Ghana Blacks Stars vs. Madagascar from 2 pm on giant LED Screen



Featuring Live Broadcast of Ghana Blacks Stars vs. Madagascar from 2 pm on giant LED Screen

Followed immediately by the main act – Dreams FC vs. King Faisal

The winner of the FA Cup will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

King Faisal managed to secure a spot in the finals after defeating Nsoatreman FC, another Premier League club, in the semifinals at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Similarly, Dreams FC emerged victorious in their semifinal match against Skyy FC, a team from the Division One League, securing their place in the final at the same venue.