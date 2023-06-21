John Baah, a husband whose wife is pregnant for a pastor at Awutu Bereku, has revealed that his wife accused him of using love charm which made her accept his proposal.

He told Adom News, the wife, Janet is now seeking divorce so she can be with the father of her unborn child, Isaac Kofi Egyir.

Mr Baah’s revelation comes after the Awutu Bereku District Court affirmed a directive of the Adontenhene of Awutu Traditional Council,

Mr Egyir has been fined GHS50, 000, sheep, and whisky for impregnating Mr Baah’s wife.

This verdict was reached due to Prophet Agyir’s failure to pay a previous fine imposed by the Adontenhene of the Awutu Traditional Council.

In his defense, the pastor, who is based at Gomoa Budumburam, stated that he was under the impression that he was the rightful husband of the woman, who had been married to another man for several years and had four children with him.

Prophet Agyir claimed to be unaware of his supposed wife’s existing marriage to another man.

