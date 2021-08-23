The Police in Sunyani have arrested a new suspect in the murder of the three persons at Abesim, near Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Speaking to the media, Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, Alexander Kwaku Obeng, did not reveal the name of the new suspect, but stated that this is the second arrest the Police have made since the deceased were found in the home of the first suspect.

The unnamed suspect joins the first suspect, 28-year-old Richard Appiah in Police custody.

The first suspect, suspect Appiah, a 28-year-old architect, is alleged to have murdered a 12-year-old, a 15-year-old and a yet-to-be-identified man.

The bodies were found in his living quarters at Alaska, near Abesim, on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The Director of Public Affairs said that the two are expected to assist the Police in investigating the case.

Supt. Obeng stated that the Inspector-General of Police has directed a homicide investigation team from the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Accra to take over the investigation.

“The remains are being moved to the Ghana Police Service hospital morgue in Accra for forensic analysis to be done to support the investigation,” he added.

He revealed that clinical psychologists and counsellors have also been deployed to support and counsel persons affected by the murder including the families, some community members and the Police who led the search.

He also called for public support to help resolve the case immediately.

“We are aware that Police alone cannot solve all issues in incidents like this and the public is very critical in the Police investigation process. Therefore, two liaison officers have been selected and will avail their services from tomorrow [Monday].

“This will be spearheaded by the Bono region Police Command. Their work is to liaise with families affected and Police so that we will be able to know how far we have gone into the accident investigation and issues that bother the family members. Through them, the administration will know and deliver swift redress,” he added.

Background

The Police in Sunyani on Friday, August 20, arrested a man for allegedly killing two children.

Mr Appiah, 28, was arrested after the father of one of his victims, Louis Agyemang Junior, aged 12, reported him to the Police.

According to the Police statement sighted by JoyNews, the victim’s father, 56-year-old Thomas Adjei, reported that the suspect, who is also his stepson, had come for Louis around 5:30 pm on Friday, August 20.

However, at about 10:00 pm, Mr Adjei said his younger son had still not returned home.

Accompanied by his four brothers, the complainant arrested the suspect, who he believed knew the whereabouts of the 12-year-old boy and brought him to the station for questioning.

The Police, together with the complainant and suspect, then proceeded to the house where the suspect resides in the Alaska area near Abesim.

The statement revealed that the team found the deceased lying in a supine position in a room, while another murdered person was found in a different room.

During a further search of the house, pieces of flesh suspected to be parts of a different person were found in a double door fridge.

The name of that deceased was given as Stephen, aged 15 years. Parents of the other victims were yet to identify their bodies.