Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, turned 41 years old on Friday, August 20, 2021, amid an overwhelming outpour of love and uplifting messages from her husband, son, and Ghanaians.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in a romantic message to her, established that the Second Lady is a rock for him, saying she continues to amaze him.

The Vice President was one of the first people to celebrate her on her special day.

ALSO:

Her son was later videoed showering her with love, saying:

“Happy birthday, God bless you. May God bless you with long life.”

The Second Lady was on the phone expressing appreciation for a birthday cake she had received when her son appeared to hug her.

She was filmed glammed up like a true style queen.