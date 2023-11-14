Ghanaian actor, Don Little has opened up about his romantic life since rising to fame.

The diminutive actor in an interview with Delay revealed that, in all his numerous relationships, it is the women who make the first move.

For those who personally approaches, Don Little said he contacts them through popular social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Don Little’s revelation about being approached by women rather than making the first move has piqued the interest of social media users.

Many were intrigued by how the actor managed to attract such attention.

Watch video below