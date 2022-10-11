Kumawood actor Don Little has gone viral following the arrest of self-acclaimed prophetess Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’.

This is because the actor some months back granted an interview where he called out the prophetess for engaging in money-doubling scams despite claiming she was born again Christian.

In the interview on One Ghana TV, Don Little revealed that the former priestess who now goes by the name Evangelist Mama Pat had taken her schemes from the shrine to the church.

He noted that she asks members to donate money into church coffers and get double what they donate when they need help in the future.

Don Little told Nana Agradaa to name her operations savings and loans, adding that she’s a thief who has only deceived people into thinking she is a man of God.

This comes after some members of the Heaven Way Church at Weija accused their leader, Evangelist Mama Pat, of deceiving them and running away with their monies.

According to the aggrieved congregants, Nana Agradaa promised to double their monies through her special spiritual endowments.

Based on this assurance, the affected worshippers said they were convinced to give her various sums, in expectation of multiplied outcomes.

Actor Don little warned the GENERAL PUBLIC on fake Agradaa and her switch to be a PASTOR. #Blogger



🎥 One Ghana Tv! pic.twitter.com/bPJbef6i3D — #MrCaveMan #GenerationalThinker (@KobbyKyei_) October 8, 2022

But in series of viral videos on social media on Saturday, the church members who reposed confidence in the recently converted fetish priestess said their monies have not been doubled, with no trace of Nana Agradaa.

Following the public outcry, police arrested Nana Agradaa on Sunday, October 9.

The suspect is currently assisting the Police with the investigation.

In a statement issued on October 9, 2022, the Police said, “Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action and to assist in the investigation.”