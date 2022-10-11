Piesie Esther pays homage to Multimedia as she marks 20 years in Ministry

Talented gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has paid homage to the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) for the immense contribution the media giant has made in her ministry.

As she marks her second decade in the music industry, Piesie thought it wise to replant her roots and express sincere gratitude to MGL.

She visited the organisation which she described as her second home, having been welcomed wholeheartedly in her 20 years of active ministry.

Piesie Esther presented a citation of appreciation to MGL and prayed for a renewed relationship between the two brands.

She glorified that but for the support of MGL, she might not be the astute singer she is now, a privilege she said she does not take lightly.

Her token was well received by the Programmes Manager of Adom FM, Mr Joshua Tigo, Channel Manager of Adom TV, Mr Paa Kwesi Ackom and Adom TV Channel Coordinator, Mr Kobby Eshun.

Her homage comes before her anniversary concert dubbed Made By Grace which is slated for November 13 at the Accra International Conference Centre.