Theophilus Tetteh Chai, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a serious allegation against the Electoral Commission (EC).

Speaking on Adom TV’s Nnwotwe Yi Saturday morning show, Mr Chai accused the EC of replacing Greater Accra’s compiled voters’ register meant to be used in the voters’ exhibition exercise.

According to him, the replacement of the register with a new one is due to the many shortfalls and discrepancies discovered in the register by the EC itself.

“The shortfalls in the register are not peculiar to a few places but are widespread, the shortfall in numbers and other discrepancies are too many and that is why the EC has replaced Greater Accra’s voters’ register with a new one,” he stated.

To prove his allegation was true, Mr Chai demanded that some high-ranking officials of the EC be contacted by the production team of the show for them to confirm or deny his allegation.

Attempts to reach some of the high-ranking officials of the EC failed.

The EC begun its voters’ exhibition exercise on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Just a day into the exhibition exercise, several problems have been identified in the EC’s provisional voters register.