Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic, has been trolled by a fan for still using an iPhone 6 while her fellow celebrities are using more advanced versions of the smartphone device.

This was after the veteran actress shared a picture crushing on herself on social media.

Reacting to the post, the fan commented that her mates are using the yet-to-be-released iPhone 12 and she is till stuck with iPhone 6.

“Your mates dey use iPhone 12, you still dey use iPhone 6, aunty you need to upgrade,” the fan wrote.

