Director of Education for the Ghana Education Service in the Ahafo Region, Yaw Frimpong, has revealed that this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has seen the highest rate of examination absenteeism in the region.

He noted that, out of 11,054 candidates who registered for the 2020 BECE, 107 pupils from four districts did not turn up for the exam.

Giving a breakdown, he stated that 23 of them did not turn up at Tano South, 18 from Tano North and 46 from Asunafo South with 30 from Asutifi South.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr Frimpong noted that, “nothing bad happened during the course of the exam but the striking feature in this year’s BECE is the rate of absenteeism. In my opinion it is too high as compared to the previous years. This year alone recorded 107 absentees who couldn’t write.”

According to him, the reasons for the absenteeism are unknown.

He, however, praised the invigilators, pupils, security agencies and other stakeholders for their cooperation and efforts to ensure safety and the successful completion of the examinations throughout the five-day period.