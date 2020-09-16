Diminutive actor, Don Little, known in real life as Steven Atanga, has finally arrived in Ghana after his long vacation in the United States due to the coronavirus lockdown.

But Don Little is not happy about being asked to pay $ 150 for a COVID-19 test at Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the Kumawood actor said the $ 150 charge for the Coronavirus test was too high.

According to him, he was unaware of the $ 150 charge when he arrived at the airport but was forced to pay the said amount by some immigration officials before he took the test.

Again, he said that the charge for the test was too high and urged the government to reduce the amount for the test to $20 or $30.

As part of the measures to help stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, the government announced that all travellers arriving through KIA will pay $150 for a rapid COVID-19 test.

Don Little commended the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin and Madam Afia Akoto for the help they offered him.

