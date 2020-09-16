Ghanaian actress and model, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has proven that she really cares about Kwesi Arthur.

The actress and the ‘Grind Day’ rapper were rumoured to be an item, but on several occasions, she has dispelled being romantically involved with him.

However, her latest reaction shows that the musician is someone who is dear to her heart.

In a recent post on Twitter, one of her followers questioned who she would spend her money on if she becomes rich—and she was quick to name Kwesi Arthur.

Following her response, some social media users think she has ditched her bestie—Shatta Wale, who gave her a certain amount of dollars not long ago.

Check out Efia Odo’s reaction on Twitter below: