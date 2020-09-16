New reports have emerged from the Cardi B and Offset divorce case which alleges the rapper is softening her approach to seek a joint custody agreement.

In the previous suit, Cardi is reported to have sought ‘primary physical custody as well as legal custody’ of the couple’s child, Kulture.

The Bronx-born recording artiste is also seeking child support, although TMZ states the exact amount is unclear.

Cardi B has filed for divorce from her rapper husband Offset after just three years of marriage, amid claims he cheated throughout their entire relationship.

The Bodak Yellow rapper filed documents in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia on Tuesday under their real names — Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus — as part of a divorce petition, according to TMZ.

Cardi, 27, married the hitmaker, 28, in a secret ceremony in 2017 and they share daughter Kulture, 2, however their romance is now over as it has been claimed that he ‘pretty much’ cheated throughout the marriage.

Offset’s infidelity appears to have been the breaking point as a source told People: “Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby. She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”

The court documents state that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation and that the relationship is irretrievably broken.”

However, the documents add that Cardi hopes the divorce “will be settled by agreement of the parties”, according to E! News.

After she declared they “grew out of love” and were “not together anymore”, Offset publicly pleaded with her to give him another chance.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram, he wrote: “We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologise to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy.”

He went on: “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologise. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.”

He added: “I’m trying to be a better person….. I apologise to you Cardi. I love you.”