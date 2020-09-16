The list of 30 Influential sports journalists in Ghana is expected to be released on September 28, 2020.

These professionals who lead sports conversations in Ghana were selected following a two-month survey conducted across the country.

In a statement Wednesday, Oya! Communications Limited, organisers of the award said despite the challenging environment created by the Covid-19, some sports journalists in the country continue to distinguish themselves to the satisfaction of sports fans and lovers.

“In recognition of the efforts of sports journalists in Ghana during this period, Oya! Communications Limited conducted a study from July 2020 to August 2020 across the country to crowdsource a list of 30 Most listened to and Outstanding journalists,” the statement said.

The integrated advertising company has explained the list which would be released every three months aimed at celebrating the men and women who use their mouths to lead sports conversations in the country.

“We are convinced this is the best way to recognise the good work of Ghanaian sports journalists and to showcase the best among the lot,” Digital Marketing Manager at Oya! Communications Limited, Mr Kwabena Brakopowers said.

