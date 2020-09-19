Minority spokesperson on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Inusah Fuseini, has called for the arrest and prosecution of voters who engaged in alleged multiple registration in the just ended Voters Registration exercise.

As the voters exhibition takes effect, Mr Fuseini asserts it is about time some 6,080 people who were fished out by the Electoral Commission (EC) are brought to book.

According to him, electoral offenders are threats to Ghana’s democracy and as such should not be spared to serve as deterrent to others.

“These over 6,000 people must be punished but EC does not have authority to punish without prosecution. So the rule of laws demands they are taken to court and should they be convicted, it means they will not be allowed voting,” he explained.

Meanwhile, addressing the press, Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa said it had uncovered 6,080 electorate who registered multiple times in the just ended nationwide voters album compilation exercise.

She further stated that names of the said culprits will be published on their website in due course.

But, speaking to Adom News on the back of EC’s announcement, Mr Fuseini, who doubles as the Tamale Central Member Parliament, said publication of such names is not enough deterrent but such persons should be arrested for the law to take its course.

Mr Fuseni also urged prospective voters to partake in the ongoing exhibition exercise by the EC to clear all the errors in the register.