The National Labour Commission has secured an interlocutory injunction against a planned strike by some health workers.

The injunction was filed at an Accra High Court on September 18 against the Ghana Nurses and Midwives’ Association.

The group, a section of nurses, midwives, physician assistants and certified registered anaesthetics working in public health facilities across the country, are demanding better conditions of service.

This comes at a time when the health professionals across the country are at the forefront of the fight against the novel Coronavirus.

The defendants had planned to withdraw their services from Monday, September 21, after failed negotiations geared towards getting the concerns addressed.

The groups include the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Ghana Physicians Assistants Association and Ghana Association of Registered Anaesthetists.

The Associations are reported to have issued a communiqué on September 4, this year, informing their members about the posture of their employer, which was contrary to Provision 97 of the Labour law 2003.

However, the applicant succeeded in the Motion Ex-parte for an Interlocutory Injunction at the Labour Court 1.

“It is hereby further ordered that this injunction is for 10 days and upon its Applicants are to come back to court on notice,” the High Court indicated.