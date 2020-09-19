Adom TV’s Nsoromma reality show star, Nhyiraba Gideon, has taken to Instagram to share photos with his classmates after they finished writing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Friday, September 18.

He thanked God for giving him the strength to face the main examination that will qualify him for secondary education.

He wrote:

Congratulations to all fresh graduates…Yesu kristo mo…I thought I could not make it but he that lives in me is greater. Yesu kristo mo 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 …The horse is prepared for the day of battle, but the victory belongs to the lord. prov. 21:31 [SIC].

MORE: