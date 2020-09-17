Ghanaian actress, Moesha Buduong, is causing panic and fear on social media with her latest post.

It is not clear what the ever-bubbly actress may currently be going through but her post seems all may not be well with her.

Miss Buduong has always boasted of developing a tough skin to endure all the insults hurled at her, admitting to being the most trolled celebrity figure in Ghana.

However, in a latest social media activity, her post has come to many as a ‘suicide notice’.

ALSO READ:

“Soon I shall become a memory waiting to be erased,” her post read.

Her post has generated mixed reactions with many asking if she is alright.

Some said she sounded depressed.

Others have also encouraged her to keep her head up as always.

Read the post below: