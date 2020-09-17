Hiplife and tongue musician, Justice Amoah, widely known as Patapaa, has been wowed by his mother, Akua Boatemaa’s musical prowess.

This comes after she pulled a surprise on the latter with her fantastic performance of Patapaa’s song on live radio.

This was when Patapaa was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Both parents of the musician on the show were called in during the interview to share their son’s life journey so far, including marriage.

In the spur of the moment, Madam Boatemaa, when asked of her favourite song by her son, declared it was ‘Suro Nipa’, so she was asked to perform.

Without hesitation, she brilliantly performed the song live on radio leaving her son and host of the show in awe.