Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Justice Amoah, popularly known as Patapaa Amisty, has finally cleared the air on his alleged food poisoning.

Reports were rife that the One Corner hitmaker was in critical condition after surviving what was reported as suspected food poisoning on Sunday, August 9.

Claims his father, Akwasi Amoah refuted coupled with a release from his camp which clarified the reports.

However, when the issue came up again in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, he used the opportunity to throw more light.

He stressed it was not food poisoning but an illness that started as hay fever.

“I wasn’t fine but it wasn’t poison. I was very sick though. It was hay fever but because I don’t like injection, it developed into malaria,” he said.

He added that the condition became critical upon arrival and diagnosis at a hospital he did not disclose.