Thai Daily News photographer reportedly took a picture of a Member of Parliament (MP) watching porn on his smartphone during the reading of the fiscal 2021 budget in Parliament on Wednesday, September 16.

According to their report, “the MP was getting some light relief from the stressful meeting.”

The MP watching porn in Parliament

Daily News said this was not the first time similar thing had happened. They claimed that another MP was once caught watching porn during a constitutional amendment meeting.

