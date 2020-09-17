Fifa president Gianni Infantino has met United States president Donald Trump to discuss the 2026 World Cup, which is to be jointly held in the country along with Mexico and Canada.

The ‘United 26’ bid was selected by Fifa member nations in 2018, winning 134 votes compared to 65 for Morocco.

Infantino and Trump talked about the establishment of a Fifa headquarters in the US, as well as reviewing preparations for the tournament.

USA last hosted the World Cup in 1994.

Infantino visited the offices of the US Department of Justice (DOJ), thanking the US authorities for their work in the fight against corruption in football.

READ ALSO

He said: “Ever since I was elected, we have shown our determination to eradicate malpractice that tarnished Fifa’s reputation in the past.

“We have reiterated our willingness to cooperate and assist the authorities in their investigation and prosecution of corruption, which has no place in football.”

Infantino also attended the signing of a landmark agreement between Bahrain, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which was conducted at the White House.