The Electoral Commission (EC) has challenged claims of Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey, that some names have been deliberately excluded from the Voters Register.

Partaking in the ongoing voters exhibition exercise, Mr Norgbey alleged his name and those of 21,000 other constituents were missing in the register.

The National Democatic Congress member said the exclusion was a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise some party loyals.

But, the EC, responding to the claims in a press release, stated categorically the claim is false.

It added as evidence; a photograph of Mr Norgbey and his portion of the register for the Ashiaman constituency.

ALSO

That notwithstanding, the EC explained the essence of the voters exhibition is to correct all anomalies in the register, and admonished all and sundry to take part.