The Ministry of Youth and Sports has commiserated with the families of the six young footballers who died in the Offinso river accident yesterday.

Management and playing bodies were left bereaved after their car conveying the sports boys from Afrancho Afranch to Offinso after undergoing colts division registration plunged into the river.

Per the statement of the Offinso Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department commander, DSP Edmound Nyamekye, the driver lost control of the wheel and put the lives of the over 40 passengers in danger.

In a press statement registering its condolence, the Ministry assured appropriate measures will be taken to avert future occurrences.

Meanwhile, four of the victims, who are critically ill, have been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital while the remaining 30 are responding to treatment at the St Patrick Hospital at Offinso.

