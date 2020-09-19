Six young players have died in a vehicle accident which occurred Saturday at Offinso in the Ashanti region.

The children aged between 12 and15 were returning from Afrancho Afranch to Offinso after undergoing colts division registration.

Four of the young players, who are in critical condition, have been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital while the remaining 30 are responding to medical treatment at the Offinso St. Patrick Hospital.

According to the Offinso Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department commander, DSP Edmound Nyamekye, the driver of the vehicle lost control and landed in the Offin river.

He said the identity of the victims are yet to be disclosed.

Source: starrfm.com.gh